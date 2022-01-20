Microsoft makes available Surface Pro 8 in India - models, pricing and more

Audio player loading…

Microsoft India today announced that the new Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Pro 7+ will be available in the country from February 15. The pre-orders for the new Surface Pro 8 commenced today via select retail and online partners.

The devices will be available via commercial authorized resellers and authorized retail and online partners like Amazon and Reliance Digital.

Microsoft had launched Surface Pro X in India a few days back.

Surface Pro 8, the latest flagship device in years from Microsoft, comes with a lot of design improvements like thinner bezels, rounded edges, and the inclusion of the Thunderbolt 4.

Features of Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 7+

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The 2-in-1 PC Surface Pro 8 comes with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and is built on the Intel Evo platform. It is based on Windows 11 and is claimed to last up to 16 hours on a single full charge of battery. Its famed kickstand and detachable keyboard with built-in Slim Pen storage and charging are all part of the package.

Surface Pro 8 also features a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen, Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology, and features 120Hz display refresh rate for a more responsive touch. Advanced LTE is built into select configurations, and it has 5MP front-facing camera, 10MP-4K rear-facing camera, Dolby Atmos sound, and dual far-field Studio Mics.

The new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard provides storage and charging capability for the new Surface Slim Pen 2.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Surface Pro 7+ too comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, and has both USB-A and USB-C ports. The device integrates front and rear facing cameras with 1080p full HD video along with Dolby Atmos speakers and dual far-field Studio Microphones.

Surface Pro 7+ is made from 99% natural fiber-based material, of which 64% is post-consumer recycled content. The Surface Pro 7+ for Business has been available for commercial and education customers in India since February 2021.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8, Pro 7+ - price and availability

The company said both the devices will be available from February 15. The following configurations will be available in India:

Surface Pro 8 variants Surface Pro 8 Commercial MRP Consumer MRP Surface Pro 8 i3/8/128 Rs 1,04,499 Surface Pro 8 i5/8/128 Rs 1,13,699 Rs 1,15,999 Surface Pro 8 i5/8/256 Rs 1,22,899 Rs 1,24,999 Surface Pro 8 i5/8/512 Rs 1,41,399 Surface Pro 8 i5/16/256 Rs 1,41,399 Surface Pro 8 i7/16/256 Rs 1,59,799 Rs 1,63,999 Surface Pro 8 i7/16/512 Rs 1,87,399 Surface Pro 8 i7/16/1TB Rs 2,14,999 Surface Pro 8 i7/32/1TB Rs 2,51,899 Surface Pro 8 i5/8/128 LTE Rs 1,27,599 Surface Pro 8 i5/8/256 LTE Rs 1,36,799 Surface Pro 8 i5/16/256 LTE Rs 1,55,199 Surface Pro 8 i7/16/256 LTE Rs 1,73,599

Surface Pro 7+ variants Surface Pro 7+ Commercial MRP Consumer MRP Surface Pro 7+ i3/8/128GB Rs 83,999 Rs 83,999 Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/128GB RS 93,499 Rs 93,999 Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/256GB Rs 1,21,999 Surface Pro 7+ i5/16/256GB Rs 1,39,999 Surface Pro 7+ i7/16/256GB Rs 1,49,499 Surface Pro 7+ i7/16/512GB Rs 1,83,999 Surface Pro 7+ i7/16/1TB Rs 2,17,499 Surface Pro 7+ i7/32/1TB Rs 2,54,499 Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/128 LTE Rs 1,09,499 Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/256 LTE Rs 1,36,499 Surface Pro 7+ i5/16/256 LTE Rs 1,53,999

The company has provided consumer prices for only select models. Microsoft also said Pen storage and charging are available on select keyboards.

It said Surface Pro Signature Keyboard is sold separately for Rs 16999. But will be offered complimentary for a limited period or till stocks last.

