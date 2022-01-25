Micromax In Note 2 launched in India – price, availability, specs and features

Audio player loading…

After lying relatively low for a few months, Indian smartphone brand Micromax is back. This time around with yet another affordable Android smartphone – Micromax In Note 2.

The company has revealed almost everything about the phone in the lead up to the launch. The phone takes design cues from two of probably the best smartphones available in the market right now – Galaxy S21 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 13.

While the camera module on this phone will remind you of the design that Samsung used for the Galaxy S21 Ulta and the flat back and sides follow Apple’s lead.

Those who were waiting for a budget 5G phone from the homegrown brand, might have to wait for some more time or may opt for Lava Agni 5G instead.

Micromax In Note 2 price and availability

The retail price of In Note 2 has been set at Rs. 12,490 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant. The phone comes in a couple of colour options – Black and Oak.

The Micromax In Note 2 will start retailing from January 30 and will be sold via Flipkart and Micromax's official web store.

Micromax In Note 2 specs and features

The Micromax In Note 2 comes with a 6.43-inches AMOLED panel with Full-HD+ resolution and 550nits peak brightness. The display on the phone has will minimal bezels on the three sides apart from a sizeable chin at the bottom and unlike the competition devices that are offering up to 120hzx refresh rate, the In Note 2 will sadly feature a 60Hz refresh rate only.

It is powered by a MediaTek G95 SoC and comes in a sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The internal storage can e extended up to 256GB with the help of a Micro SD card.

In terms of optics, the phone has a rear quad-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 48MP sensor coupled with a 5MP sensor and two 2MP auxiliary sensors. The selfie camera is housed in a hole punch cutout at the front, and it is a 16MP sensor.

The phone draws power from a 5000 mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast charging and the company says that the battery can go from zero to fifty per cent in 25 minutes.

The phone does come with a physical fingerprint sensor that’s housed under the power button and other key specifications include Bluetooth and WiFi. The phone runs on a near-stock version of Android 11.

