Mi Notebook Pro and Ultra specs leak ahead of launch

It's only a couple of days to the launch of Xiaomi's new premium laptop in India at the Mi Smarter Living 2022 event. But the specs of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro and Ultra laptops have been leaked already. This is also our first hint that the company will be launching two laptops.

The new leak comes from Tipster Yogesh who posted the information on Twitter. The post even confirms that the pricing of the upcoming series of laptops is expected to be somewhere between Rs 60,000 and Rs 80,000.

𝗠𝗶 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗣𝗿𝗼 & 𝗨𝗹𝘁𝗿𝗮•14" 2.5K 60Hz•15.6" 3.2K 90Hz•100% sRGB, 16:10•11th Gen Intel Core i5 & i7 (11300H/11370H)•Iris Xe Graphics•Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM•Up to 512GB PCIe SSD•1xUSB-C, 1X Thunderbolt 4, USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen1, HDMI, 3.5mm jackAugust 23, 2021 See more

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro and Ultra: Leaked specs

(Image credit: Mi India)

The Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro and Ultra are expected to come with a 14-inch 2.5K display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 15.6-inch 3.2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate respectively. These displays will have 100% sRGB and have a 16:10 ratio screen.

The laptops will come with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 (11300H/11370H) processors on the inside along with Iris Xe Graphics. In terms of RAM the devices are expected to come with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB PCIe SSD storage.

For connectivity, the laptops are expected to have a USB-C, a Thunderbolt 4, USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen1, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio port. For audio, it will have a 2×2W speaker system. It will have a fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello for security as well.

It will provide up to 12Hrs battery life with support for 65W fast charging via USB C. These come with a backlit keyboard and an HD camera for video calls as well. This new series of laptops fall under the category of thin and light laptops and it specifically comes with an Aluminium shell. For wireless connectivity, it even uses Wi-Fi 6. The laptops are expected to weigh somewhere between 1.4 to 1.8kg. The leak even mentions that there will probably be support for multiple SKUs as well.

Xiaomi themselves have posted a couple of teasers that only give us glimpses of what to expect from the upcoming devices. The Mi Band 6, new router, and Mi 5V 5X are also launching later this week.