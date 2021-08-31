Mi NoteBook Pro and Ultra goes on sale: price, specs, and offers

The Mi Notebook Pro and Mi NoteBook Ultra laptops will go on sale in India starting today. Xiaomi announced the two premium laptops in The Mi NoteBook series last week along with the Mi Band 6, smart router, Mi TV 5X, and more at the Smarter Living 2022 event .

The Mi NoteBook Pro and Ultra are a big jump from last year’s Mi NoteBook 14 series in terms of display, CPU, keyboard, port options, and much more. Here is how much these new laptops will cost and the early bird discount you can avail

Mi NoteBook Ultra price, offers, and specs

Mi NoteBook Ultra Mi NoteBook Pro i5 + 8GB Rs 59,999 Rs 56,999 i5 + 16GB Rs 63,999 Rs 59,999 i7 + 16GB Rs 76,999 Rs 72,999

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Mi NoteBook Ultra comes in three configurations 一 the Core i5 and 8GB variant costs Rs 59,999, the Core i5 and 8GB RAM will cost you Rs 63,999 while the top of the Core i7 and 16GB RAM costs Rs 76,999.

The Mi NoteBook Ultra will be available starting today on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across India. In terms of offers, you get Rs 4,500 instant discount for the i7 variant while you can get Rs 3,000 instant discount for the Core i5 variants with HDFC bank credit card.

The Mi NoteBook Ultra packs in a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 3.2K resolution (3,200 x 2,000) and a 90Hz refresh rate with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It weighs 1.7 kgs and is just 17.9mm thick. The NoteBook Ultra is powered by Intel Core i5 (11300H) and i7 (11370H) processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD.

The laptop also comes with a three-level backlit full-sized keyboard and a 720p HD webcam. In terms of port options, you get a Thunderbolt 4 port charging, USB 3.2 Gen 1, an HDMI port, Type-C, USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other features include Windows 10 Home OS, MS Office 2019 suite, dial heat pipes, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 12 hours battery with 70Whr battery and fast charging.

Mi NoteBook Pro price, offers, and specs

(Image credit: Mi India)

The Mi NoteBook Pro costs Rs Rs 56,999 for the base variant, Rs 59,999 for the middle variant, and Rs 72,999 for the top-end variant. The configurations across the three remain the same as the Mi NoteBook Ultra. It will be available on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi stores starting at 12 noon today.

You can get Rs 4,500 instant discount for the i7 variant while you can get Rs 3,000 instant discount for the Core i5 variants with HDFC bank credit card.

The Mi NoteBook 14 comes with an a14-inch 2.5K resolution screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB coverage and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is rated to last up to 11 hours with its 66Whr battery unit. There is also fast charging which can fuel up the laptop up to 50% in just 34 minutes. The Mi NoteBook Pro weighs 1.4 kgs and measures 17.3mm. The rest of the specs remain the same as the Ultra variant.

Check out Mi NoteBook 2021 on Amazon Mi NoteBook Pro: Rs 56,999 | Rs 59,999 | Rs 72,999 Mi NoteBook Ultra: Rs 59,999 | Rs 63,999 | Rs 76,999 Offers: Up to Rs 4,500 off with HDFC band credit cardView Deal

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!