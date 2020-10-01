Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 to go on sale in India today

Xiaomi unveiled its latest budget centric fitness tracker in India earlier this week. The Mi Smart Band 5 was unveiled in India along with Mi Watch Revolve and a bunch of other AIoT products at Xiaomi's annual Mi Smarter Living event.

The Mi Smart Band 5 will be available on Amazon starting 12 noon today. The Mi Smart Band 5 is available in Black, Teal, Purple, Navy Blue, and Orange colour options. The biggest upgrade in terms of hardware is the 20% larger screen compared to the last-gen Mi Band 4.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5’s price in India is Rs 2,499. It will be available on Amazon starting October 1.

Specs and features

(Image credit: TechRadar India)

While its dimensions dont really change, the Mi Smart Band 5 has a 20% bigger display, now spanning 1.1-inches. It’s an AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 126 x 294. The brightness also gets a bump up to 450 nits. Xiaomi tells us that the bands from the previous Mi Bands should also be compatible. The other hardware change comes with the new magnetic charging connector, replacing the finicky old cradle mechanism.

The Mi Smart Band 5 comes with multiple new tracking modes that can check your vital physical and mental stats: stress, breathing, heart rate, sleep tracking and nap tracking, menstrual cycle, step counting, calories, etc. Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) also makes the cut to track progress over time. The total number of workout modes has also been increased to 11 with the addition of yoga, power walking, swimming, jump rope and freestyle.

Hundreds of watch faces will be available at launch, and each can be further customized as per liking. Music and media playback can also be controlled. A notable new feature is the remote shutter control to click pictures on the connected phone. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 can also be used to unlock Xiaomi phones and laptops, bypassing the need to enter a password.

A battery life of 14 days is claimed, with the power saver mode taking it up to 21 days. The included charger should take it from 0 to full in less than 2 hours.