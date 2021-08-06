Massive Google Pixel 5a leak reveals launch date and specs

Google showed off its all-new Pixel 6 line-up powered by the in-house Google Tensor chipset via a series of tweets. Not only did the company share a glimpse of the upcoming flagship lineup of products including the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro but also killed the scope of any more speculations around the specs and design.

However, what Google didn’t talk about is another Pixel phone that a lot of people are waiting for, slightly more affordable and the one that sells in more markets than the flagship lineup – the Pixel 5A.

According to Jon Prosser from FPT, which incidentally was the first one to reveal the design of the Pixel 6 lineup a few months back, the affordable Pixel 5a is expected to launch this month on August 26. He says that the phone will, “only be available for purchase online or physically available in Google Stores.”

According to a Google executive sometime back, emerging markets like India were expected to get more focus and the company was planning to bring more units to the country, Google had recently stated that the Pixel 5a will be launched in the US and Japan. Though you can’t rule out an Indian launch, the ongoing global chipset shortage may have jeopardized Google's plans.

In terms of the pricing of the Pixel 5a – it is expected to retail at $450 when launched, according to FPT’s sources.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Pixel 5a specifications (expected)

The Pixel 5a may look similar to the Pixel 4a or the Pixel 5 that was launched last year. However, the Pixel 4a comes with a single rear camera sensor but the Pixel 5a could come with a dual-camera setup.

The phone is expected to come with a 6.4-inch flat display with a 60Hz refresh rate as standard but there could be an option to force a 90Hz refresh rate. The 6.4-inch size will still help the Pixel 5a make it to the list of compact phones since most devices these days are edging closer to the 7-inch mark.

The phone could still house the front selfie camera under a hole-punch cutout and could have minimal visible bezels around the display.

Under the hood, there might be a Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the phone coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Pixel 5a could come with the same camera as the Pixel 5 from last year with all the chops that the Pixel camera is revered for.

This means that the phone could have a dual-camera setup with a 12.2MP primary wide lens and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor with 107-degree FOV. The phone could also have a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers.

