Long range Tata Nexon EV Max to launch on May 11 - Here are all details

Audio player loading…

Tata Motors has already done all the hard yards in the four-wheeler EV segment in India. It is launching a variety of vehicles in the near future, including for the commercial sector. It recently lifted the covers on Tata Avinya Concept. It is built on born-electric pure EV architecture, on which only EVs will be developed. And it will hit the market in 2025. Tatas had also taken off the lid on another SUV concept Tata Curvv earlier last month. It is also trying to dominate in the EV components manufacture, and setting up charging infrastructure. It is also setting up innovation centre in Bengaluru for EVs. Amidst all this, the country's top EV seller is adding more power to its best seller, the Tata Nexon EV.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the long-range version of the much popular Tata Nexon EV. Named Nexon EV MAX, the new car will offer more range than the existing version and also come with additional features.

Tata Nexon EV MAX will be launched on May 11, according to the company.

Tata Nexon EV Max: What we know so far

(Image credit: Tata Motors)

The Tata Nexon EV Max will have an updated powertrain, and the range of the Nexon EV Max is expected to get a hike as it will have a 40kWh battery pack on board along with a 136PS electric motor.

The ARAI-certified range of the current Nexon EV is 312 km on a full charge, the upcoming Max version is expected to offer a claimed driving range of more than 400 km on a single charge. Currently, the Nexon EV’s powertrain develops 129 hp of power and 245 Nm of peak torque.

Gear up for electrifying drives.Prepare to be moved to the MAX with #NexonEVMax.Coming Soon #EvolveToElectric pic.twitter.com/LwEPI88oC1May 5, 2022 See more

Tata Nexon EV Max will also get a new gear selector with several modes including: Park mode, electronic parking brake, hill descent control etc. The rotary gear selector is illuminated in blue backlight. as per a company teaser, it can be seen that the Sport and Eco modes placed near the rotary gear selector. Other features expected are a 7-inch touchscreen, alloy wheels, sunroof, climate control, LED lighting setup.

Tata Nexon EV costs between Rs 14.79 lakh and Rs 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). In the event, the new Tata Nexon EV Max will be priced a couple of lakhs of rupees higher than the existing versions. It will be in competition with Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV.

It may be recalled that last year Tata's standalone EV subsidiary TPEML announced its plans to launch 10 new EVs by 2026, and will pump in Rs 15,000 crore over the next four years to build 3 dedicated platforms to roll out those vehicles.