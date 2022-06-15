LG's one-of-its-kind rollable OLED TV is now available in India

Audio player loading…

LG has introduced its rollable OLED TV - Signature OLED R TV in India. As the name itself suggests, it is not a regular television that gets introduced every other day in the maker.

This TV was commercially made available for the first time in 2021 - three years after it first debuted at the consumer tech show. Yet it is one-of-its-kind in the market.

The fact that this technological marvel is available to purchase is nothing less than an achievement. LG says that this TV can withstand at least 50,000 rolls in its lifetime.

And this TV comes with a price tag of Rs. 75,00,000 – which we’re sure not too many people in the country can afford. However, it isn’t aimed at a commoner like us, anyways. The TV will be available exclusively in select stores starting with Croma in Mumbai.

(Image credit: LG)

The USP of this TV is that its 65-inch OLED panel can roll out, quite literally, when required from the base that doubles up as a smart speaker.

This LG rollable TV uses LG’s new α9 Gen 4 AI processor as well as Dolby Atmos Spatial sound and comes with Dolby Vision IQ and Self Lighting Pixel technology to offer an immersive viewing experience.

The TV also comes with a slew of gaming features like 4K 120fps support, G-Sync support, and Freesync Premium support. It also supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) with a 1ms response time. It also comes with support for HDR standards like Dolby Vision, variable refresh rate, Amazon Alexa/ Google Assistant support, and Dolby Atmos audio.

That is not all, the South Korean company has also introduced the 8K OLED TVs in India. These TVs run on LG’s WebOS and are available in 77-inch and 88-inch screen sizes and have LG’s a9 Gen5 AI processor under the hood.