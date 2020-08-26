LG's new smartphone idea takes wing, literally so!

When reports emerged some months ago about Korean tech giant LG working on what was described as a completely unique smartphone, the response was 'Meh'. For, we had just reviewed the LG Velvet, which had luxury on the outside and less on the inside. However, now a leaked video gives us a sneak peak into a device called "LG Wing" with a design that appears a tad wacky.

The team at Android Authority got their hands on a short video showcasing the upcoming new device, codenamed "Wing", that has given a whole new perspective to foldable or dual displays. Of course, the video doesn't provide us a lot of details such as how it pops out or twists out, what the innards contain and how user-friendly it would be when held in one hand.

However, there is a lot that the 10-second video gives away too. For example, the LG Wing appears to be oriented to both the portrait way where the second screen wings out as well as in a T-formation with one screen below the other. As you would see in the video below, there is a navigation app on the main screen and music playback controls and an incoming call on the smaller one.

An attempt to stay relevant

Though competition has pushed the brand close to irrelevance over the past year or two in the smartphone segment, LG chief executive Kwon Bong-seok was gung-ho about things when he spoke at a conference at tech trade show CES 2020. He pledged that the company's mobile arm would become profitable by 2021 through an expanded product lineup.

"How will LG do this, I hear you ask – LG Electronics will expand our mobile lineup and steadily release new ones attached with some wow factors to woo consumers". There's a lot to unpack there, so we'll examine that quote in detail below, to work out what it means for LG phones and for you, he had said barely eight months ago. Back then, we had expected the brand to dish out more phones at various price points as against limited offerings that it offered in 2019.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: LG) LG V60 Thinq Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: TechRadar) LG V50 Thinq Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon) LG G8X ThinQ

The dual screen idea isn't new

The company has been toying with the twin-screen idea since the LG V10 launch in 2015. Dual displays returned to prominence over the past twelve months, first with the LG V50 ThinQ and then the LG G8X. This year's LG V60 and the LG Velvet too came with the ability to connect a second display, about the same size as the phone.

The LG Wing appears to be designed to remove the current drawback where users need to carry around a second display even when not needed. The latest video suggests that the new device has built the second display into the device itself, thus removing the problem.

LG Wing specifications

There's not much available around the general specs of the device, be it on the camera front or around the battery size. However, there have been a few rumours going around in the South Korean media.

The LG Wing is rumoured to carry a 6.8-inch main display and a 4-inch smaller screen, both powered by the Snapdragon 765. There is however, no mention of other features or the size of the battery, which we expect to be a prime factor in a device that boasts of two screens, unless of course the company finds some smart way to optimize consumption.

The usability challenge

Which now brings us to the usability factor of such a device. While the video itself presents a good use case, there could be several other options where twin screens can handle different apps or functions. Maybe, one could watch a video while tweeting about it in parallel or even shoot a video while taking a selfie. Of course neither displays show a punch-hole or a notch.

We would also like to know if the second screen works only with limited apps or would any of the apps from Google Store would function the way they should across the two displays? If one were to believe the rumours, the LG Wing could feature the Snapdragon 765G, which could make it more ideal for mobile gamers where the controls could be on the smaller screen while the game itself plays out on the larger one.

Where and when would it launch?

There is no information, both in the video or in local media about a possible launch date, availability across the world and the pricing. Would it be that LG wants to miss a few steps and directly aim for the luxury category? Doesn't seem plausible, given the brand's recent successes, or the lack of it.

On the other hand, the phone's unique design is still untested, there is every possibility that LG goes for a limited launch with a price tag that could well be a stiff one. Of course, with the LG Velvet, the company did break some of the norms but can the brand take Wings with their new device? Let's wait and see as rumours suggest that the device may land before Christmas.

(via) Android Authority