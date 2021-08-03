Trending

LG Gram 14 Ultra-Light laptop launched in India; 16 and 17-inch to follow

By

To be available on Amazon

LG Gram
(Image credit: Amazon)

LG has launched a new lineup of lightweight laptops in India under the Gram branding. The new LG Gram 14Z90P, 16Z90P, and 17Z90P are the 14-inch, 16-inch and 17-inch versions. 

While the launch consists of three new laptops, only the 14-inch variant is currently available for purchase. And the 16-inch and the 17-inch variants are expected to be made available later. 

LG Gram 14 14Z90P: Price and specs

The LG Gram 14 14Z90P has been priced at Rs 74,490 and is available on Amazon for pre-order now. It comes with offers for No-Cost EMI options and a 5% instant discount for those using HSBC cards. 

Check out the LG Gram 14 14Z90P on Amazon

Available at Rs 74,490View Deal

LG Gram 14: Specs and features 

The LG Gram 14 14Z90P comes with a 14-inch (30.2 cm) WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200) 16:10 Aspect Ratio IPS Display with DCI-P3 99% colour gamut. It has a lightweight design with a magnesium alloy body and weighs 0.999kg which can be rounded to 1kg. 

On the inside, it features an Intel 11th Gen Corei5-1135G7 processor that has a 2.4 GHz clock speed with Turbo up to 4.2 GHz, L3 Cache 8MB, 28 W rating and 8 GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel-4266 MHz) RAM with  512 GB SSD (Type:M.2 2280) NVMe storage. It has a 72 Wh Battery with 18.5 hr back-up. 

Its audio features include DTS:X Ultra and it comes with a keyboard that features expanded keycaps, elevated keystrokes from 1.5mm to 1.65mm, and a widened touchpad. In terms of connectivity, it comes with at least an HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm audio port. It has a fingerprint scanner on the power button for security. 

The 17-inch and the 16-inch variants have not been revealed yet but they are expected to feature 11th Gen Intel CPUs along with the other specs for display and build. 

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? 

Follow TechRadar India on TwitterFacebook and Instagram!

Bodhisatwa Ray
Bodhisatwa Ray

Hardcore gamer, gadget enthusiast & cinema buff | Gaming, tech correspondent & reviewer at TechRadar
See more Laptops news