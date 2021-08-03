LG Gram 14 Ultra-Light laptop launched in India; 16 and 17-inch to follow

LG has launched a new lineup of lightweight laptops in India under the Gram branding. The new LG Gram 14Z90P, 16Z90P, and 17Z90P are the 14-inch, 16-inch and 17-inch versions.

While the launch consists of three new laptops, only the 14-inch variant is currently available for purchase. And the 16-inch and the 17-inch variants are expected to be made available later.

LG Gram 14 14Z90P: Price and specs

The LG Gram 14 14Z90P has been priced at Rs 74,490 and is available on Amazon for pre-order now. It comes with offers for No-Cost EMI options and a 5% instant discount for those using HSBC cards.

LG Gram 14: Specs and features

The LG Gram 14 14Z90P comes with a 14-inch (30.2 cm) WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200) 16:10 Aspect Ratio IPS Display with DCI-P3 99% colour gamut. It has a lightweight design with a magnesium alloy body and weighs 0.999kg which can be rounded to 1kg.

On the inside, it features an Intel 11th Gen Corei5-1135G7 processor that has a 2.4 GHz clock speed with Turbo up to 4.2 GHz, L3 Cache 8MB, 28 W rating and 8 GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel-4266 MHz) RAM with 512 GB SSD (Type:M.2 2280) NVMe storage. It has a 72 Wh Battery with 18.5 hr back-up.

Its audio features include DTS:X Ultra and it comes with a keyboard that features expanded keycaps, elevated keystrokes from 1.5mm to 1.65mm, and a widened touchpad. In terms of connectivity, it comes with at least an HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm audio port. It has a fingerprint scanner on the power button for security.

The 17-inch and the 16-inch variants have not been revealed yet but they are expected to feature 11th Gen Intel CPUs along with the other specs for display and build.