Lenovo Legion gaming phone confirmed to sport fastest charging on a smartphone

Lenovo’s gaming phone will be unveiled on July 22 in China, which will mark Lenovo’s comeback to the premium segment. Rumoured to be called the "Lenovo Legion gaming phone", we have got some of the specifications of the phone ahead of its unveiling next week.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station )

A tweet from a tipster, Digital chat station revealed some of the details of the upcoming Lenovo’s higher-end gaming flagship device. For starters, the device is said to come with dual USB Type-C ports, one at the bottom and the other on the left side of the device. Since it’s going to be a gaming phone, the side Type-C port will be more convenient when a user wants to game and juice up the phone at the same time.

Lenovo has already confirmed that the Legion gaming phone will be capable of 90W fast charging. However, this is likely to be a result of combined charging with the two ports or something similar, and not direct fast charging at the full wattage. Regardless, when it launches on July 22, it will hold the title of the fastest charging on a smartphone.

Coming to the display, the Lenovo gaming phone is expected to come with a 144Hz refresh rate screen with 270Hz. It is said to be an OLED screen. And, powering the device will be Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, which was confirmed by Lenovo a recently. The phone will also pack in dual X-axis linear motor for better haptic feedback.

Lenovo Legion gaming phone rumoured specs

The device is said to come with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage configurations. it’s also rumoured to have a Full HD+ resolution OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.