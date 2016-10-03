Lenovo launches Yoga 710 and Yoga 510 in India; Are they worth your money?

At an event in New Delhi today, Lenovo unveiled a whole new range of laptops for the upcoming festive holiday season. In the offing are two new Yoga laptops, five new Ideapads and their latest 2 in1 – the Mix 310.

Yoga 510/710

The Yoga 710 and Yoga 510 are the latest additions to Lenovo’s flagship YOGA lineup of laptops. The innovative feature of all YOGA products has always been their ability to be used in 4 different modes – tablet, tent, stand and as a normal laptop.

The Yoga 510 and 710, priced at Rs 40,090 and Rs 85,490 are distinctively different devices, with the former being a budget device, aimed more at the casual user while the latter is a premium device with the looks to match.

Read more: Lenovo Legion C730 Cube

Initial Impressions

Yoga 710

The Lenovo Yoga 710 looks incredibly sleek and suave. Being extremely thin and light, the device is very easy to use in tablet mode, unlike Yogas of the past which were a bit too heavy for tablet use.

The looks strike a delicate balance between simplicity and premiumness, and the device feels well worth the price. The touchscreen is responsive and fast and the device is extremely usable in tablet mode (The shortcoming of Windows 10’s tablet mode aside).

The JBL speakers are great, but what is an oddity is the fact that the Harman Audio speakers sounded better to my ears. Your experience may vary though, as sound is very subjective.

Yoga 510

The Yoga 510 on the other hand is a device aimed at the budget market and it shows. Its thicker and heavier than the 710 and doesn’t feel as premium. However, for the price (which is less than half of the 710), the device makes for an incredibly compelling buy.

For the cost, the device looks and feels great and offers great specifications to boot. Out of all the devices unveiled at today’s event, this offers the best bang for your buck.

Lenovo Yoga 710 specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7 7th generation

RAM: 8GB

Screen: 14.0-inch fullHD

OS: Windows 10

Ports: SD card reader, microHDMI port, 2 USB 3.0 ports, 1 always-on USB 2.0 port, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c

Audio: 2 X JBL Audio speakers

Graphics: Nvidia GEFORCE 940MX with 2GB video memory

Price: Rs 85,490

Lenovo Yoga 510 specifications

CPU: Intel Core i5 7th generation

RAM: 8GB

Screen: 14.0-inch fullHD

OS: Windows 10

Storage: Up-to 1TB HDD, A hybrid 500GB HDD + 8GB SSD or up-to 256GB SSD

Ports: SD card reader, 2 USB 3.0 ports, 1 always-on USB 2.0 port, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c

Battery Life (claimed): Up-to 8.3 hours local video playback

Audio: 2 X Harman Audio Speakers

Graphics: Nvidia GFX with 2GB video memory

Price: Rs 40,990

Accidental Damage Protection

Along with the new laptops, Lenovo also announced an Accidental damage protection plan, which will be offered for free with the new laptops and will also be made available to their entire range at a nominal cost. The plan will cover liquid spillage, electrical surges, drops and screen damage.

Lenovo also announced an association with McAfee to offer the McAfee Live Safe all-in-one protection suite with every new Lenovo laptop.