Kodak launches 7X Pro Smart TV series in India - price, availability, specifications

Audio player loading…

Recently, Kodak rolled out five new LED TVs in India in collaboration with Noise based Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd. The series of TVs launched by Kodak came with WiFi and internet connectivity support. Now, the brand has again dropped a new product range, Kodak 7X Pro TV series, in India. As of now, the company has released three new variants of the 7X Pro series.

First things first, the smart tv by Kodak comes equipped with an ARM Cortex A53 chipset and provides 40W audio output. It also extends support for dual-band WiFi connectivity and HDR10 content. In addition, the new range of smart TVs by Kodak are compatible with Google voice Assistant too.

Kodak 7X Pro pricing and availability

Check out the Kodak 7X Pro 42-inch TV at Flipkart Check out the Kodak 7X Pro 42-inch TV at Flipkart Price: Rs 21,999

The 43-inch variant of the Kodak 7X Pro is priced at Rs 23,999, the 50-inch variant ships at Rs 30,999. The high-end 55-inch variant of the smart TV is available in the market at a price of Rs 33,999. Talking about the availability, the Kodak 7XPRO TV will be exclusively available on Flipkart for purchase starting from 15 December, just a day before the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Kodak 7X Pro TV specifications

The Kodak 7X Pro smart TV packs a 4K Ultra-HD LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a bezel-less design, supports one billion colors with compatible HDR10 content, and includes 40W speakers. The smart TV consists of 2GB RAM coupled with 8Gb of internal storage.

All three variants of the smart TV have Google Play to download different apps, Chromecast built-in, and screen mirroring feature via AirPlay.

In terms of connectivity, the series supports Bluetooth v5, dual-band WiFi, 3.5mm audio jack, Ethernet port, two USB ports, one component cable (RGB cable) in port, and two USB ports.