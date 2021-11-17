Kent OTG 42L launches in India with drop down crumb tray & stay-on feature

In recent years, customers are taking a keen interest in smart home devices and kitchen appliances. Acknowledging the same, many brands are bringing innovations to their products. Kent is one such brand known to provide kitchen appliances with the latest advancements. Now, it has launched a new product named Kent OTG 42L in the Indian market.

This multifunctional kitchen appliance lets you toast, bake and grill from your kitchen without any extra setup. With a 2000W capacity, the OTG (Oven Toaster Griller) is ideal for a family of 6 to 8 members. The OTG offers a series of additional features along with the regular ones found in most others in the market. Moreover, these features clearly tell why the OTG is a part of the Kent Smart Chef Appliances range.

Kent OTG 42L price and availability

The Kent OTG 42L is available in the market for Rs 12,000. You can get it from various Kent outlets available in your close proximity. You can find one via the dealer locator options available at the official website of Kent. As of now, the product is not available on Amazon or Flipkart. However, expectations are that it will be soon available on online stores too.

Kent OTG 42L features

It has easy-to-use knobs for customized cooking, temperature, and time settings. The OTG offers customized control settings for a few recipes. A prominent feature of the product is dual temperature knobs that allow to adjust the temperature of the heating elements placed at the top and bottom separately.

In the case of microwaves, you are supposed to reheat your food again. However, the problem has been countered in this new kitchen appliance by Kent with the Stay On feature that keeps the food warm for long hours. The rotisserie feature of the OTG makes sure you get perfectly grilled food with constant automatic rotation.

This one by Kent also includes an auto-shut-off feature that puts the product in inactive mode as soon as the cooking or heating is done. The drop-down crumb tray offered at the bottom of the OTG saves you from all the cleaning-related hassles. After cooking anything, you can just pull the tray out and clean it if there is anything.

