Kajol to make her web series debut on Disney Plus Hotstar

One of the biggest hits of actress Kajol's career is the 1995 release Dilwale Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The scene where in which Shah Rukh Khan intones palat (turn) to himself to get her to look back at him is a popular line. After all these years, the line and the scene may have become a little cheesy. Still it is well-known enough for the actress to shoe-horn it into the video to announce her impending debut in a web series on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The series will mark Kajol's first foray into long-form storytelling. She had her digital debut with the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga, which, for the record, did not win much plaudits.

It's a new challenge: Kajol

Along with the video announcement, the streamer also put out a typical statement in which the platform's talking head and the actress said the things that you would expect on such occasions. The 47-year-old vivacious actress said exploring a new format is always a challenge but it's a "great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey."

Rudra, incidentally, starred her husband Ajay Devgn in the lead, and the investigative thriller was his debut on the OTT platforms.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content at Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said the team is excited to have Kajol join them and "charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic. With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family."

These words are of course generic, and it is impossible to make out what kind of web series it is going to be. The platform has not revealed who the other actors in the series will be and who will direct it. Well, not even the title of the series is known.

From the 80s and 90s generation of Hindi actresses, Kajol is the latest to take the digital plunge in recent times. Raveena Tandon starred in the Netflix series Aranyak that started streaming from last December. Then there was also Madhuri Dixit, whose Fame Game streamed on Netflix from February this year.

