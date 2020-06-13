Jio Fiber offers free Amazon Prime membership: Here is how to get it

Reliance Jio is offering free yearly membership to its Jio Fiber members over and above all the other benefits already available. The Rs. 999 annual plan of Prime video will be available to Jio Fiber Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium tiers, while the base pack – Bronze and Silver plan miss out on this benefit.

Interestingly, eligible Jio users are not required to charge extra to avail this benefit and it comes with access to Prime Music, Prime deliveries for free and fast deliveries from Amazon website, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading.

How can I claim free Amazon Prime membership on Jio Fiber connection?

To avail this new benefit, Jio Fiber users need to ensure that they continue to recharge their connection for the plan higher than Silver plan.

To activate the Amazon Prime offer, users need to log into their Amazon account or create a fresh one using the Jio Set-top box. Alternatively, the offer can be activated by logging in to the MyJio app or Jio.com website. Users will need to click on the Amazon Prime membership banner once logged in, and sign-in to the Amazon Prime account.

Apart from Amazon Prime, Jio already offers access to various OTT platforms like Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, SunNxt, Voot and JioCinema to its Jio Fiber members.

Jio Fiber currently offers six different plans starting from Rs. 699 per month for the Bronze, Rs. 799 for Silver, Rs. 1,299 for Gold, Rs. 2,499 for Diamond, Rs. 3,999 for Platinum and Rs. 8,499 for the Titanium plan. Both Platinum and Titanium plans offer internet connectivity at 1 GBPS, while all plans come with free voice calling to any number across the country.

Apart from Reliance Jio, even Airtel offers similar benefits like access to a premium subscription to Zee5, free voice calls and a free Amazon Prime subscription.