JBL forays into the Indian gaming market with its Quantum headphones

JBL, the popular audio accessories maker has announced its new range of gaming headsets in India called ‘Quantum’. This is also the company’s first range of gaming-centric headphones for the market.

The company has unveiled seven new headphones under the JBL Quantum series running from wired to wireless headphones. The headphones selections include options for a casual listener to a professional gamer. Quantum One is the flagship product of the seven.

(Image credit: JBL)

JBL Quantum series headphones

The new JBL Quantum series includes the following seven products - Quantum 100, Quantum 200, Quantum 300, Quantum 400, Quantum 600, Quantum 800, and Quantum One. All the headphones come with JBL sound signature and a microphone, which is capable of cancelling the echo.

JBL Quantum 100, JBL Quantum 200, JBL Quantum 300 and JBL Quantum 400 headsets feature PU leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions. The Quantum 600, JBL Quantum 800 and JBL Quantum One models feature premium leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions.

The JBL Quantum 100 and 200 come are wired headsets within the over-the-ear type. They come with a 3.5mm audio jack. The Quantum 200 also comes with PC splitter. The Quantum 300 is a hybrid over the ear headphone with 3.5mm and USB audio adapter. You also get JBL Quantum engine PC software support with this model.

JBL Quantum 100 (Image credit: Amazon)

Further, Quantum 400 and 600 are over-ear headphones with wired and wireless design respectively. They come with JBL surround sound, DTS, Quantum engine, and game chat balance features. For connectivity, the Quantum 400 uses either 3.5mm jack or USB vehicle the Quantum 600 uses 3.5mm jack or the 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity.

Lastly, the JBL Quantum 800 and One headphones come with Active noise cancellation technology. The former is a wireless headphone with an over-ear design and the latter one is a USB wired headset with over-ear style. The Quantum 800 comes with a 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity and the Quantum One comes with a 3.5mm jack, USB Type C and A ports.

All headsets in the JBL Quantum Range have multi-platform capabilities for seamless connection to PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile and VR.

JBL Quantum 600 (Image credit: Amazon)

Pricing and availability

Model Price Quantum 100 Rs 2,499 Quantum 200 Rs 3,999 Quantum 300 Rs 4,999 Quantum 400 Rs 7,999 Quantum 600 Rs 12,999 Quantum 800 Rs 17,999 Quantum One Rs 22,999

The gaming headphones are available across Amazon, Flipkart, JBL e-store, and offline stores.