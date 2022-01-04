Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS with in-build Alexa support and ANC launched in India

Audio player loading…

Jabra has announced the launch of the Elite 4 Active TWS in India. These buds were recently announced globally ahead of the ongoing CES 2022.

The new pair of earbuds is aimed at people with an active lifestyle or are regular to the gym, jogging or follow a routine with yoga, boxing or running. The Elite 4 Active buds come with an IP57 rating to keep the buds safe from sweat, water and dust.

Additionally, they come equipped with HearThrough technology that helps the user keep a tab on the stuff happening around the user, Google Fast Pair, 6mm drivers and boasts up to 28 hours of battery backup.

Jabra Elite 4 Active price and availability

The Jabra Elite 4 Active has been priced at Rs. 10,999 in India and are available in three colourways - navy, black and light mint. The buds are available to purchase via Jabra’s official site apart from other e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart and Croma, Reliance apart from Jabra authorized resellers.

Jabra Elite 4 Active specs and features

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jabra) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Jabra ) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Jabra)

The Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS come with four built-in microphones which come with an added mesh covering for added protection from wind and noise. The company says that the buds have a Secure Active Fit ergonomic design that offers a better fit and isolates noise.

The buds come with ANC and the HearThrough technology allows the users to control the level of ambient sound while listening to music or during calls. The buds can also be used independently through a mono mode. The mono mode could come in handy while driving or when the overall battery is low thus allowing you to stretch the battery of the buds to the maximum.

The buds come with 6mm drivers and the bundled MySound app allows users to customize the sound output of Elite 4 Active based on the user’s preference.

The buds offer seven hours of battery backup and the bundled charging case offers four more charging cycles – which means that you get a maximum of 28 hours of backup on a single charge. The buds come with built-in support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri apart from Spotify Tap playback experience and Google Fast Pair.

