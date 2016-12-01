It’s official! Reliance Jio to be free till March 31st; Takeaways from today's event

Reliance Jio has been a phenomenon that has single handedly transformed the telecom sector in India. The company at its stakeholder meeting announced that it has closed the 50 million subscriber mark in just 83 days of launch, quite a remarkable feat indeed.

In line with several leaks and rumours, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a new offer dubbed the “Happy New Year” offer under which every new user from December 4 onwards will get free data, voice, video, and all of Jio’s apps free till March 31st.

Users under the existing Welcome offer will be automatically transferred to the new offer. Mukesh Ambani said "Starting 4 December, every new Jio user will get Jio’s Data, Voice, Video and the full bouquet of Jio applications absolutely free till March 31”.

Here are the key takeaways from the Jio event

1.) Mukesh Ambani highlighted how Jio has not been able to provide the quality of service it wanted to customers because of anti-competitive behaviour of existing operators. According to him, in the last 3 months, nearly 900 crore voice calls from Jio to the other big 3 networks were blocked.

2.) The call block rate has come down from over 90% to about 20% as of yesterday.

3.) Jio domestic voice calls will free forever and Jio also now fully supports mobile number portability.

4.) Jio SIM’s can now be home delivered in select cities and this service will be viable in top 100 cities by the end of December 2016. These can then be activated in 5 minutes via eKYC.

5.) Due to more than 52 million customers using the Welcome offer, the company faced congestion problems with about 8% of their towers and they are working to decongest the same.

6.) Jio is delivering 4 times more data than all other telecom services combined and at higher speeds.

7.) Jio has grown faster than Facebook, WhatsApp and Skype according to Mukesh Ambani.

