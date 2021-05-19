It's no surprise: Microsoft pulls the plug on Windows 10X

It was a rumour a week back.

Now it's official. Microsoft has announced it would not release Windows 10X operating system this year. Windows 10X was originally announced in October 2019 as a new flavor of Microsoft's operating system for the dual-screen Surface Neo.

Microsoft will now incorporate features from the operating system into other parts of Windows.

10X tech to be integrated into other parts of Windows

Microsoft's decision seems to be a response to the feedback it got from customers and analysts. "Following a year-long exploration and engaging in conversations with customers, we realized that the technology of Windows 10X could be useful in more ways and serve more customers than we originally imagined. We concluded that the 10X technology shouldn’t just be confined to a subset of customers," John Cable, Microsoft's head of Windows servicing and delivery, said.

"Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company," Cable said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is now rolling out the May Windows 10 update, which "is purposely scoped to deliver important features that improve security, remote access and quality—and engineered to provide a fast update experience."

It has stability improvements, speed upgrades for Windows Defender Application Guard and better support for multiple Windows Hello cameras. Microsoft is also taking a steady approach to rolling out the update, so some of you may not get the update immediately.

"We are throttling availability up over the coming weeks to ensure a reliable download experience for all, so the update may not be offered to you right away. Additionally, some devices might have a compatibility issue for which a safeguard hold is in place. In these cases, we will not offer the update until we are confident that you will have a good update experience," the company said.