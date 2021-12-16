iRobot year-end sale kicks off in India - dates, products, and discounts offers

Audio player loading…

iRobot made its debut in India with robot vacuum cleaners in the first half of 2021. Following that, Realme also introduced robot vacuum cleaner India, and Oppo is one the way with one that may hit the Indian market by the first quarter of 2021. Amidst such competition, iRobot has announced a mega year-end sale in India that kicked off on December 15 and will go on until December 31, 2021.

As per the information shared by Puresight Systems, exclusive and official distributor of iRobot in India, the year-end sale offers considerable discounts on the Roomba and Braava range of products. For starters, Roomba i7 and i7+ high-end vacuum cleaners are available at around Rs 15,000 discount.

iRobot year-end mega sale

The year-end mega sale by iRobot will go on for 15 days straight. The sale is live on various online and offline platforms. Individuals who want to purchase the products offline can visit any Reliance digital store or Croma store. Others can head straight to online shopping websites like Amazon, Flipkart, iRobot's official website to buy these products online.

iRobot year-end mega sale discount details

Talking about the recently launched range of robot vacuum cleaners by iRobot, both i3 and i3 Plus are available at a discounted price of Rs 29,000 and Rs 44,000 respectively. The total discount offered in Roomba i3 is Rs 25,000 and on Roomba i3 Plus is Rs 32,000.

Furthermore, Roomba 698 is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,900 instead of its original retail price that is Rs 29,900. The high-end vacuum cleaner of the Room series, Roomba S9 Plus, is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,29,900 with a discount of Rs 20,000. As far as the Brava series is considered, the Braava Jet M6, an automatic mopping robot, is available at Rs 44,900 with a discount of Rs 15,000.