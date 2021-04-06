iRobot’s new robot vacuum cleaner comes with automatic dirt disposal

When it comes to keeping the home dust-free, more and more households are now relying on new robotic assistants that can clean your house without any help and can even go back to top up their batteries on their own.

While these nifty new gadgets made life easier for a lot of people, however, iRobot has announced two new robot cleaners in India and the top-end variant – Roomba i3+ takes the comfort level a few notches higher.

According to a press statement issued by the company, the Roomba i3+ comes with a Clean Base with Automatic Dirt Disposal system that lets the tiny robot empty the contents into a dust bag after a cleaning session. Aside from this, the company has also launched the base variant Roomba i3 and both these products join the Roomba i7 series and the Roomba i9 series vacuum cleaners in the country.

iRobot Roomba i3 and i3+ price and availability in India

The price of vanilla Roomba i3 in India starts at Rs. 49,900 while the premium i3+ is priced at Rs. 69,990. However, as a limited-time launch offer, the company is offering a steep discount on both the products and can be bought for Rs. 39,900 and Rs 59,900 respectively.

These home robots can be purchased online from irobot.in and leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Additionally, these products can also be bought at the Croma and Reliance Digital stores apart from iRobot official stores in India.

iRobot Roomba i3+ features and specifications

The i3+ borrows the automatic dirt disposal system from the iRobot Roomba i7+ and Roomba s9+ vacuum cleaners and also comes equipped with a high-efficiency filter that captures 99% of pollen, mold, dust mites, and cat and dog allergens.

It has a three-stage cleaning system consisting of dual multi-surface rubber brushes that work together to clean the surface. These coupled with an edge-sweeping brush that helps clean the corners, and a power-lifting suction, which according to the company is 10x efficient when compared to the Roomba 600 series, efficiently clean the surface.

The Roomba i3+ uses the iRobot Braava jet M6 mopping robot to deliver a combined cleaning and a mopping solution. After cleaning the vacuum cleaner empties the dirt collected in bags placed inside the docking station. According to the company, Roomba i3+ automatically empties up to 60 days’ worth of dirt and debris into the Clean Base cum charging station. The debris is then locked away in an AllergenLock bag that uses four layers of allergen blocking material to trap 99% of pollen and mold.

The robot can be controlled via a mobile application, available for both Android and iOS devices. Interestingly, both the vacuum cleaners can be controlled using voice commands with the help of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-powered devices. The company claims that the smart vacuum cleaner offers cleaning suggestions during pet-shedding or allergy seasons etc.

