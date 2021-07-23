iQoo 7 gets a new Monster Orange variant in India

iQoo has launched a new colour variant for the iQoo 7 smartphone called the Monster Orange. This new colour variant joins the two previous colours which were Strom Black and Solid Ice Blue.

The new colour variant of the iQoo 7 features the word 'Monster' on the back panel and is apparently made using 50,000 pixels. The iQoo 7 is available in three variants, 8+128GB, 8+256GB, and 12+256GB priced at Rs 31,990, Rs 33,990, and Rs 35,990 respectively. The Monster Orange colour variant will be made available from July 26 as part of Amazon Prime Day launch.

Offers on the iQoo 7 include No Cost EMIs available for up to nine months and extra Rs 2000 off on exchange. There's also a Rs 500 Amazon Pay Gift Card on purchase of the smartphone with an HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transaction.

iQoo 7 5G: Specs and features

The iQoo 7 comes with a Snapdragon 870 chipset instead with up to a 3.2GHz clock speed. It is paired with a large 6,000mm vapour chamber, which is supposedly the largest in its segment.

It has the same 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, but also has a secondary intelligent display chip which the company claims acts as a dedicated GPU and the chipset is also used for MEMC. It can increase the apparent dynamic range and frame rate in games, but for now, the latter is available only in FreeFire, with support for Call of Duty: Mobile coming next.

For photography, the iQoo 7 has a similar triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochrome shooter. Support for 66W fast charging is present once again, which can take the 4,400mAh battery from 0 to full in about 30 minutes.