iPhone SE 3 set to enter production phase - will it match the hype?

Audio player loading…

Apple's affordable iPhone SE 2020 sold 24 million units in the year of its launch and has prompted the company to reduce the launch time for its successor. It took four years for the Cupertino giant to launch a successor to its first iPhone SE. But, the next edition could be arriving in 2022, possibly in the first quarter itself.

Reports say the iPhone SE 3 (or would it be the iPhone SE 2022) could be entering in to production soon and that too without any cut in the output quantity. A report on 91Mobiles quoted Chinese publication ITHome to make this claim. It also claimed that multiple component vendors were preparing the iPhone SE 3 shipments.

The Chinese publication quoted sources in the Apple supply chain to suggest that the iPhone SE 3 was all set to commence trial production. Multiple vendors across China were readying component shipments towards a full-scale production of the upcoming affordable handset from Apple, the report said adding the new device could be launched in March and shipped to users before June of 2022.

The report also countered claims published by DigiTimes that production orders for the iPhone 13 had declined. It said component suppliers in Apple's supply chain had received shipment schedules. Possibly some of the above shipments could end up being India-bound, given that Apple's latest flagship is being made in India now.

Here's what we know about the iPhone 14

Get yourself one of the best iPhones

Will Apple sell a billion iPhone SE 3?

The iPhone SE 3 caught our fancy in recent times following a report from JP Morgan that said the upcoming handset could lure Android phone users across to the Apple ecosystem. The analysts held the view that the device could be the first mid-range iPhone with 5G support.

Additionally, they also believe that the iPhone SE 3 could become extra affordable via trade-in options. Though Apple didn't offer a good price for non-iPhone trade-ins, the analysts felt it could still bring down the costs of the upcoming handset into the range of $269 to $399 (Rs.20,500 - Rs.30,500 approx.).

So by trading in an old device, buyers could get an iPhone with 5G for a low to mid-range price, if JP Morgan's predictions are right, which in turn could tempt a huge number of Android (and older iPhone) users. Analysts predicted the number at 1.4 billion but we believe it could be closer to about 30 million.

iPhone SE 3 makes sense in India

The specifications of the iPhone SE 3 have been speculated upon with a few leakers adding their bits since the past month or so. Much like its predecessor, the device is likely to sport a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display with finger print sensors embedded within the Home button.

In other words, there would be no Face ID on the upcoming device and Apple seems keen to offer it only in their flagship range. Leakers have suggested an improved 12 MP rear camera with the A15 Bionic chipset paired with an external X60M baseband (5G) on board. This could be paired with 3GB RAM.

Unlike the second-generation iPhone SE, which had a 64GB internal storage base variant, the iPhone SE 3 might come with a minimum of 128GB of internal storage. There are rumours around the presence of a dual-camera setup at the back.

All of this could make sense for an Indian smartphone user, for whom the barrier has been the price tag. The iPhone SE launched at Rs. 42,500 in India. However, the critical factor was that the phone was sold with massive discounts during online sales hosted by Amazon and Flipkart.

Although Apple CEO Tim Cook did not explicitly mention it, the iPhone SE 2020 became the highest selling iPhone in India. Demand in similar geographies such as Brazil and Vietnam could have prompted Apple to release a success in quick time.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!