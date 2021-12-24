iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max’s displays could be made by LG and Samsung

Audio player loading…

While the iPhone 14 series is almost a year away from its official launch, however, we’re getting information about the possible features and a probable addition to the lineup on a regular basis.

One of the most interesting updates in Apple's 2022 iPhones could be the omission of the notch. The reports coming in from various sources including the supply chain suggest that with the iPhone 14, Apple might skip the notch on the Pro models in favour of a punch-hole cutout.

Now a new report from TheElec suggests that the South Korean companies – Samsung Display and LG Display will remain the key suppliers of displays on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The report reveals that even though Apple wants to reduce the reliance on Samsung display, it might still remain the sole supplier of displays on the iPhone 14 Pro while the supplies for iPhone 14 Pro Max might be shared by both LG Display and Samsung Display.

On the contrary, the Chinese display supplier BOE might only be limited with the supplies for the vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max. Both the devices are still expected to continue rocking a notch and the display panels used in these phones are expected to be LTPS OLED panels.

The report also corroborates the previously reported fact that BOE is also developing higher quality LTPO OLED panels that both the South Korean companies are able to supply.

Biggest design change in years

Ever since Apple introduced the notch, almost all smartphone makers on the Android side of the world quickly adopted it. While other smartphone makers have not only moved beyond the notch in favour of punch hole cut out and even an under-display selfie camera, Apple has stuck with the notch.

One of the primary reasons from Apple behind this delay in the switch is that its Face ID is an extremely complex and advanced setup, that, unlike the Android phones, has a lot of technology crammed into a tiny space.

Hence, if Apple has decided to use punch-hole cutouts, it would be a massive feat to further shrink the Face ID setup into even more limited space. However, let us wait for more details confirming this news.

