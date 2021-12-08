Apple iPhone 14 Max might still come with a 60Hz display

The latest iPhones were launched just a couple of months back and we already have reports around the iPhone 14. One of the reports reveal that Apple might do away with the Mini version after just a couple of iterations yet may launch four different iPhone 14 variants – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Another report coming from a Korean publication, The Elec, says that the iPhone 14 Max might not come with a display equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate and instead Apple might be forced to use a 60Hz LTPS display.

The publication based on the supply chain experts states that the 120Hz LTPO panels, also called ProMotion display by Apple, are primarily made by Samsung Display. These panels are used in the current generation iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max phones as well.

The OLED LTPO panel is known to offer a higher refresh rate yet without putting extra load on the battery. The Cupertino-based tech giant wants to diversify its supply chain and hence wants to procure additional supplies from other manufacturers like BOE or LG.

Unfortunately, both the companies have been primarily supplying the LTPS panel and hence the supply rate is fairly slow. In fact, it is reported that BOE might be in a position to start the supply only in 2023 while LG Display is aiming to start supplying a substantial number of LTPO displays from next year only.

Since, both LG and BOE might require more time to scale up, this leaves Apple in a conundrum of either increasing the order quantity for Samsung or using the 60Hz LTPS panel on the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max as well.

For the end-users, it would be disappointing if Apple decides to go with an LTPS panel on a premium Apple phone that too with a large display. Though if the company decides to position the phone differently and price it aggressively, it might have some takers too.

