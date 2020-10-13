iPhone 12 Pro: release date, price, news and features

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have been officially unveiled, and we’ve finally seen what Apple’s next top smartphone has to offer. Yes, it’s the tech giant’s first 5G phone – but it’s also introduced a few new perks and features to the phone line.

The iPhone 12 Pro was originally expected to come out at the September Apple Event, when the year’s new iPhones are typically announced, but Apple split its device announcements into two events. While devices like the iPad Air 4 were introduced at the first one, the iPhone 12 line was reserved for the October Apple Event – possibly due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple has four phones this year: the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are the lower-end flagships that omit a few features to drive the price down. The iPhone 12 Pro and the larger-sized iPhone 12 Pro Max are the higher-end versions, with 5G and LiDar depth sensing on the Pro Max, they’re the most advanced phones Apple has ever released – though you’ll pay for the privilege with a price bump over the cheaper models.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max differ mostly in screen and battery size along with the LiDar sensor on the Pro Max, so it’s really up to personal preference to pick between the two. Here’s all we know about the most advanced (and expensive) Apple phones.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were announced on October 13, 2020. While they were originally expected at the September Apple Event (aligning with the typical iPhone launch window), the handsets were unveiled a month later, possibly owing to the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on the phones industry.

The iPhone 12 Pro release date will be on October 23 with preorder going up on October 16. That's different from the Pro Max (below), surprisingly. The iPhone 12 Pro price starts at 128GB: $999 / £999 / AU$1,699 for the 128GB model – an improved minimum storage – and the price rises to $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,869 for 256GB and $ 1,299 / £1,299 / AU$2,219 for 512GB.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max release date is on November 11, with preorders going live on November 6. Interestingly, that's the same schedule as the iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 12 Pro Max price starts at $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,849 for 128GB/ for

256GB, the price rises to $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,019, and up to $1,399 / £1,399 / AU$2,369 for 512GB.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 12 Pro design and display

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max’s designs haven’t changed much over their predecessors, but both are larger than their predecessors: the former increased from a 5.8-inch screen to 6.1 inches, while the latter expanded from 6.5 inches to a 6.7-inch display. Small alterations, but they distinguish from the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and tiny 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini.

Otherwise, they’re largely unchanged from the previous generation, with the Pro models sporting a triple rear camera that's largely similar to the camera suite on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, though they have improvements – the telephoto lens has been improved from 3x to 4x optical zoom, for instance.

Apple also brought an old favorite Mac feature around to the newest iPhones: MagSafe is a new system that, well, lets you clamp magnetic accessories, like cases and wireless chargers, on to the back. This should help anyone who's ever struggled to situate their iPhone on just the right spot, but during the event livestream,

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 12 Pro cameras

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max kept the basics of the last generation of cameras, though they've all been minorly improved – as previously mentioned, the telephoto lens has been boosted from 3x optical to 4x optical.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max also has a new, fourth spot on its rear camera: a LiDar scanner, which is used to sense depth, even at night.

iPhone 12 Pro performance and battery

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max packs the A14 Bionic chipset, which Apple claims is the first 5nm chip on the market. It’s a 6-core chipset with 11.8 billion transistors (40% more than A13), and its 16-core neural engine that can do 11 trillion calcs/sec.

Apple claims the A14 Bionic is 50% faster than other chips on the market – assumedly including the Snapdragon 865 Plus.