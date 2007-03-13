Thailand blocks YouTube

Ex-Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra has spoken frankly about Thailand to US journalists

Thailand blocked YouTube for two days last week, according to reports. The Thai government has not given an explanation for the block but a link with ousted Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra has been suggested.

When net users tried to access the popular video website, they were greeted by a MICT (Ministry of Communication and Technology) holding page. The block had been removed by Saturday evening.

Popular Thai blog 2Bangkok said: "The reasons and criteria for blocking are usually not made public.

"In the past, if the resulting controversy over a certain blocking is too great, the blocked site comes back online and the government denies it was ever blocked at all."

Thailand isn't the first country to place a ban on YouTube. Brazil banned the site last year when a secretly-shot video of a famous model was posted on the site.

Earlier this month, Turkey banned the site when videos were found insulting a revered figure in Turkish history. The country has since removed the ban.