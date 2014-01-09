Have Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin just changed television?

World Wrestling Entertainment may have delivered a thunderous chokeslam to the cable and pay per view TV industries by launching the first, full 24/7 streaming network for a ridiculously low monthly fee.

The WWE Network, which hits the U.S. on Feb. 24, will offer round the clock content, original programming, full access to the archives and all 12 of the company's annual pay per view events for just $9.99 (around £6, AU$11) a month.

All of the bone-crushing, clotheslining, top rope elbow dropping action will be streamed on WWE.com, the WWE app or dedicated apps for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Roku set top boxes and more. International launches will begin this summer.

While wrestling may not be many folks cup of tea, the announcement at CES could have big repercussions for the TV industry as viewers seek to cut the cable and pay only for the content they wish to view. What WWE started may be followed by others and that's the bottom line... 'cos Stone Cold Said So... no really he did.

