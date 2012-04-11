Google unveils a 'more beautiful' Google+'

Google has taken the wrapper off of its redesign of Google+, which the search giant reckons makes the social network easier to use.

In a blog post, Google explained its reasoning behind the redesign, which is all part of Google's change throughout its whole portfolio – a change it hopes offers up more of a seamless experience for its users.

"Today we're introducing a more functional and flexible version of Google+. We think you'll find it easier to use and nicer to look at, but most importantly, it accelerates our efforts to create a simpler, more beautiful Google," said Vic Gundotra, Senior Vice President, Google.

The main changes to the site include a dedicated section to Hangouts, better photo and video integration and a new 'navigation ribbon' on the left-hand side of the screen.

Not just a place to Hangout

"Today's Google+ update extends beyond navigation, the stream and hangouts," said Gundotra,

"For instance: there's a new Explore page that shows what's interesting and trending across the network. And a new profile with much bigger photos. And a new chat list that puts your friends front and center. And a whole lot more."

The updates will be rolling out to all Google+'s 75 million members in the next few days. But if you want to see what you will be getting, then check out the video below.