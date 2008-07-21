Google is the UK's top brand

In a survey by YouGov for the Superbrands Council, Google has been named as the UK's top consumer brand, pipping the likes of the BBC, Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft for pole position.

The Superbrands Council is made up of experts in the field of advertising, marketing and media, and its members came up with a list of over 1,000 brands according to their "quality, reliability and distinctiveness."

Google was given the number-one spot, leapfrogging Microsoft and Mercede-Benz, who were first and second place respectively last year.

Google's continuing dominance

Speaking about the result, the chairman of the Superbrands Council, Stephen Cheliotis, said: "Lifestyle brands, particularly those in the technology sector, have considerably more sway with the public than everyday staples such as the supermarkets.

"The results are a further sign that Google is continuing its dominance in the UK. It is clear that Google is the brand that people value at work and in their personal lives."

Speaking of the supermarkets, only Marks & Spencer managed to slip into the top 20, with other leading supermarket brands failing to even breach the top 150.

UK's top consumer brands