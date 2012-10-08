Android's native Facebook app reportedly in final testing

Facebook is in the final stages of testing its native Android app and will release it super soon, according to reports.

Apparently the app is still being trialled internally, but a tipster told Engadget that the testing is coming to a close so a launch must surely be imminent.

Facebook founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has already confirmed that the native Android app was in the works and admitted that the HTML5 app it currently offers was a bit of a mistake.

FaceDroid

The company is betting big on mobile after a rocky start to its life as a publicly traded company.

However, there probably won't be a Facebook-branded smartphone making its way to the shop shelves any time soon given that Zuckerberg said that would be "the wrong strategy" for the company.

Last week, Facebook celebrated its 1 billionth active user, something that prompted it to proclaim that "Chairs are like Facebook", a marketing slogan we hope it is already regretting.