Instagram Live now supports up to 3 guests - a made for India feature

Instagram 'Live Rooms’ feature will now allow users to go Live with up to three additional people in India. This is expected to help creators grow their audiences by going live with multiple guests

Instagram first started testing this feature in India, and it is also one of the first countries for the official rollout. Instagram is rolling this out in Indonesia as well.

"From the launch of Reels, to the testing and rollout of Live Rooms, India is playing a crucial role in the way products are being designed for the future,” Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, said in a press statement.

Instagram Live currently supports only two members at the same time. Instagram expanding audience support for live broadcasts comes at a time when the platform has been witnessing one of the highest spikes in usage.

How to go live with 3 guests on Instagram?

Adding a third guest on Instagram Live is not all that difficult. It is more or less similar to the way it worked when two guests were allowed.

Here are the simple steps:

Swipe right to open the Instagram camera, or tap on the ‘+’ icon.

Choose ‘Live’ from the list of options available.

Enter a title by using the menu on the left side. Title is not mandatory though,

Tap the circular button to go live.

To add guests, tap the camera/Rooms icon.

You can choose from people who have requested to join your live or search for them.

Then just tap on the guests' handles to add them to your live.

You can add all the guests at one time, and or add them at different times.

Instagram has started rolling out this feature, and it will reach all users in India soon. It is not clear as to when it will be available in other countries.

“This year in particular has seen extensive use of Live, and as physical distancing norms continue, Live will remain an invaluable feature to bring friends, families and audiences together, and foster meaningful conversations,” Ajit Mohan added.

The Facebook-owned platform introduced Instagram Live in November 2016, which allowed users to broadcast live videos for up to an hour. The live videos are removed from the service after the user is done broadcasting.