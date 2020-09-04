Instagram’s Explore tab has been replaced by Reels in India

Instagram Reels was launched in India a couple of months ago. The feature was announced right after the Indian government banned 59 apps including the popular TikTok app. Today, Instagram has added a Reels tab in the app.

The company started testing the new Reels tab option a few days back. With the new tab option on the app, Instagram is trying to make finding the short video section easier to access for all the users. After testing it for a few days in India, starting today the update will be pushed to more audiences across the country.

(Image credit: Instagram)

India is the first country where the new tab is set to roll out and the company claims this update was based on the user interest and creativity. The Reels tab is a new tab that will be accessible via the navigation bar. It replaces the admired Explore tab where Reels would occasionally show up, in favour of a dedicated section just for Reels.

The tab will only show Reels and will have immersive auto-playing video, just like the option which you get on Facebook. You can also access the camera directly from this tab. The Explore tab can be accessed at the top right of your Feed after this update.

We're hoping this tab makes it easier for people to see and enjoy Reels." - Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

For those who are still not aware, Instagram Reels is yet another way to share short videos on the platform. It is aimed at redefining the future of entertainment on the platform. It allows you to record and also edit a short video. The time is, however, capped at 15 seconds. It allows you to add multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new tools. Just like other Instagram posts, you can share them with your followers on Feed.