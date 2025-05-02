LinkedIn is going to start sharing ad revenue with creators - so get ready for more cringeworthy posts

LinkedIn's Wire Program becomes BrandLink

It focuses on delivering advertisement videos from creators and publishers

AI, leadership and business advice will be the first topics to be covered

LinkedIn has announced some changes to its ad revenues with the rebrand of Wire Program to LinkedIn BrandLink, which it says is designed to "[help] brands reach their audiences in new ways with video from top creators and publishers."

Product Management VP Lindsey Edwards explained, "BrandLink delivers more relevant video content to members while also allowing advertisers to align with editorial content from trusted publishers and, now, some of the world’s top creator voices."

From launch, content themes will include artificial intelligence, leadership, small businesses, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Microsoft-owned social networking platform says advertisers see 130% higher video completion rate and 23% higher views compared with standard video ads when using BrandLink, adding that members who view those ads are 18% more likely to become a lead for their company.

The news comes after a series of LinkedIn video-related announcements over the past year or so, including full-screen vertical video displays, a refreshed carousel and an updated UI to make it easier for audiences to engage with brands.

Edwards referred to video as "one of the fastest growing formats on LinkedIn," and in February 2025, we learned the medium was growing twice as fast as any other post format.

Some of the early creators to join the program include B2B figures such as Steven Bartlett, Bernard Marr, Allie K. Miller, Rebecca Minkoff, Candace Nelson, Guy Raz, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Shelley Zalis.

The latest announcement highlights how 91% of B2B marketers believe that video will help them accelerate advertising ROI more than any other format.

With BrandLink, advertisers can target specific locations and languages, with LinkedIn boasting it "supports a growing list of global publishers who produce region-specific content."

The tool is available to use now on desktop and mobile applications.