LinkedIn is releasing even more video tools as it looks to take on TikTok, Instagram

LinkedIn says video creation is growing 2x faster than other post formats

An improved full-screen viewer has been added to LinkedIn on desktop

Creators can also see even more detailed analytics

LinkedIn has tweaked some of its video settings and tools to help creators reach larger audiences and gain a better insight into performance.

Noting a 36% year-over-year increase in video watch time on the site, Director of Product for Video, Games, and Moonshots, Lakshman Somasundaram, said video creation is growing at twice the rate of other post formats.

As of summer 2024, vertical videos get displayed in a full-screen experience, and the platform has also experimented with a new ‘Videos for You’ module within the home screen feed - and this latest update now also brings those two features to desktop environments.

LinkedIn is betting on videos

“We’re working hard to have the videos you publish get noticed, get seen, and get you the success you’re looking for," Somasundaram added.

Subtle changes have also been made to how search results display relevant content, which now includes videos in a swipeable carousel.

While content creators can (and do) monetize their videos on other platforms, Somasundaram expressed an understanding for why LinkedIn’s users are using the platform in the first place – they want more followers, inquiries about service offers and InMails that can lead to career opportunities.

The full-screen video player has been updated with a clearer follow button and a profile preview to give scrollers a quick oversight of the creator, where they can view other videos without leaving the player.

For creators, average watch times have been added to the analytics page, which also includes impressions, total views and engagement.

Despite forging its own way as a business networking and job-sourcing platform, armed with increasing amounts of AI and backing from Microsoft, LinkedIn is still releasing updates to keep it on the radars of other social media users.

Looking ahead, Somasundaram indicated that more feature updates will continue throughout 2025 as the platform dips its toes even further into video, following mounting pressure from the likes of TikTok and Instagram.