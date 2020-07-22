Infinix to launch first TWS earbuds under Snokor brand

Shortly after launching a budget smartphone , Infinix has broken the covers of a new Snokor TWS earbuds. The company will unveil the earbuds on July 24 in India and is said to boast a disruptive under Rs.2,000 pricing.

The Hong Kong-based company has revealed the design of the earbuds along with the launch date in a Twitter post today. It will unveil a new iRockeR TWS earbuds under the “Snokor” branding which will be the first of its kind this year in India.

If we look at the video teaser, we can spot the earbud flash with a ubiquitous design having an in-ear buds with a slightly bigger earpiece. The design is said to have a goose egg shape as it resembles one on the outside.

There is a circular pad on the outside of the earpiece housing and it could support the touch controls of tracks, voice calls. The charging case has a rectangular shape similar to Noise Shots Nuvo but has rounded corners.

Infinix calls it the sub-miniature case and it also has a LED light indicator at the front. However, information regarding the specifications, battery life claims, are still a mystery and we will have to wait till the launch to know about them.

The teaser hints that Infinix might be promoting this as a youth-centric product and rumours say that a dedicated voice assistant control is also on the cards. It will come in White and Black Color variants and is expected to be priced below the Rs.2,000 segment.

Infinix is known for aggressive pricing in India and that was evident with the recent launch of Infinix Smart 4 Plus . Hence by pricing its TWS under $30, Inifinix seems to have planned to target both Realme’s Buds Q and Redmi’s Airdots S in India.

That’s not all as the company says it plans to bring more audio products like earphones and Bluetooth speakers in the coming months. Looks like the company is betting big on the Snokor branding and the “iRocker TWS” designed by Infinix is just the start.