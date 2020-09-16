Infinix Note 7 launched in India for Rs 11,499

Infinix has announced its new budget phone in India, this time the Infinix Note 7. This device comes with a new design language, 48MP quad camera, and a massive battery.

The Infinix Note 7 is the company's first phone to come with a price tag of Rs 10,000 and up in recent times. With this device, Infinix will take on the likes of Redmi, Poco, and Realme.

Infinix Note 7 specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Upfront, the Infinix Note 7 features a massive 6.95-inch display with HD+ resolution(1640 x 720p). It has a 20.5:9 Aspect ratio, 480 nits brightness, and 91.5% screen to body ratio. The device comes with minimum bezels on three sides and there is a noticeable amount of bezel on the bottom chin. You get punch-hole cut-out on the top right of the device which houses the selfie camera. It comes with a unique gem-cut texture 3D curved design on the back.

On the inside, the Infinix Note 7 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor with a clock speed of 2GHz. To handle the graphics, there is Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. To enhance the gaming experience, the chipset also comes with HyperEngine Game Technology. The device is available in one variant - 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Additionally, you can also use the microSD card slot to expand the storage.

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery, which is slowly becoming the norm in this segment. To back it up, Infinix is also offering 18W fast charging speed. The fingerprint scanner is located on the side of the device. It runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.1 skin.

On to the optics, the Infinix Note 7 packs in a quad camera setup. There is a 48MP primary snapper with f/1.79 aperture which is followed by a 2MP macro, 2MP depth sensor and an AI sensor of an unspecified resolution. To assist in the low-light scenario, the device comes with four LED flash. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie camera. The camera modes include auto scene detection, super night mode, document mode, slow-mo video, stabilize video, custom bokeh, AI HDR, AI 3D beauty, panorama, AR animoji, and more.

Pricing and availability

Check out the Infinix note 7 on Flipkart 4GB + 64GB: Rs 11,499View Deal

The Infinix Note 7 is priced at Rs 11,499 for the sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is available in three colour options - Forest Green, Bolivia Black, and Aether Black. The device will go on sale starting September 22 via Flipkart.