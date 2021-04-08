Indian iQoo 7 Legend shatters Antutu performance rankings

The iQoo 7 Legend is looking to set performance records when it launches in India later this month. New information suggests that it will top Antutu Benchmark with a score that is significantly higher than the competition.

Confirmed to be unveiled towards the end of April, the iQoo 7 Legend will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Its price in India is teased to be under Rs 40,000, even for the top variant – making it the cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone by quite a margin. It looks like that’s not the only record the iQoo 7 Legend has its eyes on.

Leakster Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the iQoo 7 Legend’s Antutu Benchmark score. With an overall score of 8,31,200, it beats the Asus ROG Phone 5’s score of 7,31,376 by quite a margin – setting a new bar for performance on synthetic benchmarks and claiming the pole position.

Exclusive: Here's the iQOO 7 Legend (Indian variant: I2009) AnTuTu scores for you.Definitely a beast of a smartphone 😍#iQOO #iQOO7Legend pic.twitter.com/3F2HIIhMdtApril 7, 2021

It’s unclear how the iQoo 7 Legend has achieved this score, as all the other Snapdragon 888 flagships have scores around the 700K mark. Software-hardware optimizations are unlikely to be so effective. However, synthetic benchmarks are usually not difficult to fake or whitelist, triggering some sort of overclocking which could lead to a burst of higher performance. We implore you to take this score with a grain of salt and wait for reviews to see if they are actually achievable.

Apart from that, the iQoo 7 Legend could also be the first smartphone in India to offer 120W fast charging, which is claimed to fully recharge the 4,000mAh battery in about 15 minutes — unless that feature is axed on the local variant to keep the price low.

Other iQoo 7 Legend specifications include UFS 3.1 storage, LPDDR5 RAM, a triple camera array with a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto shooter, a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, etc.