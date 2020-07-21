Huawei teases new TWS earbuds in India - is it the Freebuds 3i?

Huawei has been silent when it comes to the Indian market, and not surprisingly. While the Flagship P40 series is yet to launch in the country, Huawei India is back with a crossword puzzle on Twitter which has keywords related to a TWS earbud and we guess it could be the Free Buds 3i that recently launched in some other regions.

Huawei India has shared the crossword puzzle on Twitter and asked the users to guess the next big surprise from the company. On examining, the puzzle gives away keywords like, Noise Cancellation, Earphones, Pure sound, Instant Pairing, Battery Life and more.

All of the features like NC are reminiscent of a Truly Wireless Earbuds(TWS) and we guess it could be a toned-down version of the already launched FreeBuds 3 . The Premium TWS earbuds FreeBuds 3 is already retailing for Rs.12,999 via Amazon in India.

Here's a fun activity - Spot as many words as you can from the crossword and guess what's cooking in our mind! Share your answers with us now.Tip: All the words are either features/keywords related to our next big surprise!#HuaweiIndia #ComingSoon #Puzzle pic.twitter.com/Jt1KhGhaXdJuly 20, 2020

However, India, being a price-sensitive market, is turning its attention to the budget segment of TWS lately and companies like Xiaomi, Realme are lighting up the sub-$100 dollar segment.

Huawei, which is facing major challenges around the Sino-US antipathy, could very well throw in a budget pair of Earbuds and join the mix and that could be the FreeBuds 3i . The TWS earbuds, which is already available elsewhere including Europe and UAE comes with a mid-range price tag of around $110(Rs.8,207).

Unlike the higher-priced siblings, the FreeBuds 3i has a modified earpiece with an in-ear design for better fit and isolation. It has a high-sensitive diaphragm and a 10mm dynamic driver unit. It also has automatic pairing, and touch controls on its stem to adjust ANC and hands-free calling.

There are three-mics to perform functions like voice pick-up, clear out background noise and, enhance the in-ear sound. This, when combined with Ultimate ANC is promised to offer great isolation and bring down the noise level up to 32dB.

The earbuds also support High-fidelity music, a carrying case with USB-C port, and packs 37mAh battery on each earbud while the case has 410mAh. Coming in at White and Black Colors, Huawei promises a battery life of up to 14.5 hrs on FreeBuds 3i. Let’s wait and see if the fortunes are revived for Huawei with the new budget TWS in India.