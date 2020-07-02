Huawei’s mid-range FreeBuds 3i are coming to the UAE

Huawei’s launched its latest pair of true wireless earbuds, the FreeBuds 3i, and they are set to take on Apple AirPods Pro.

Like its predecessor, the FreeBuds 3i feature active noise cancellation that let you block out the world, but with a new in-ear design with silicone tips for better fit and sound isolation.

The FreeBuds 3i hit shelves across Huawei stores and select retailers on July 16th for a price of AED 399. You’ll be able to nab them in Ceramic White or Carbon Black. Pre-orders start July 9th and all pre-order purchases come with complimentary Huawei Band 4 fitness tracker.

(Image credit: HUAWEI)

The earbuds themselves bear a passing resemblance to Apple’s AirPods Pro with an in-ear fit, but the FreeBuds 3i have longer stems, a smaller cone-shaped body on the outside and a wider charging case.

The FreeBuds 3i pack in a three-microphone system, one on the inside close to the ear canal and two on the outside, to aid active noise cancellation and keep clear audio quality during voice calls.

They support Bluetooth 5.1 and according to Huawei get 3.5 hours of playback with an additional 14.5 hours with the charging case.

You’ll be able to control the FreeBuds3i by tapping on a small touch area on the outside of the earbuds and it has built-in sensors that pause playback when the earbuds are taken out.

As is the case with most Huawei products, the FreeBuds 3i are optimized for Android devices and work best with Huawei devices where they enjoy better connectivity and a quicker pairing process.