Huawei Freebuds 3 with Active Noise Cancellation launched in India

Back in September, the Huawei Freebuds 3 was announced along with the flagship Mate 30 series. While the company has not yet brought the new smartphone to India, it continues to focus on the accessories segment.

The Freebuds 3 is Huawei’s latest audio product, and is part of its Kirin A1-powered ecosystem. It brings a novel take on noise cancellation, making it the only open-fit TWS earbuds in the world to do so. A double-tap on the left bud will toggle ANC, and the intensity of the noise reduction is adjusted according to the simulation of the ear canal. This works for media playback as well as calls.

The Kirin A1 chipset brings significant improvements in terms of range, transmission throughput and efficiency over conventional connectivity options. The Huawei Freebuds 3 can connect to your device over Bluetooth 5.1 and BLE 5.1 for a reliable connection. The iso-synchronous connection further ensures that there is no latency in the output. The signal selection algorithm also reduces WiFi interference and frequency-hopping. Phones running EMUI can be directly paired with, as soon as the case is opened.

The Freebuds 3 is fitted with 14mm dynamic drivers, emphasising on sound quality and bass. It has a design similar to Apple AirPods with a semi in-ear design They have a glossy finish and come in colour options such as red, white and black, in a small circular charging case that resembles a puck. It can charge over USB Type-C or even wirelessly. The battery life is claimed to be around 4 hours on a single charge with an additional 16 hours in the case.

For calls and commands, the buds also sport a bone sensor to better pick voice via vibrations. Other features include a small touch-sensitive area on each stem to control audio playback.

In India, the Huawei Freebuds 3 is priced at Rs 12,990. It will be available on Amazon starting May 20. Customers will also get a Huawei CP61 wireless charger in the bundle at no extra cost.