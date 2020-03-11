Huawei FreeBuds 3 with ANC could launch in India this week

In a period where Huawei is refraining from bringing new smartphones to India, its focus has moved to accessories and other connected devices. Next up, are the Huawei FreeBuds 3.

Last November, Huawei India told us that it would be bringing its ecosystem products powered by the Kirin A1 chip to India in the coming months. It seems like the time has finally come for the FreeBuds 3 to launch in India, as tipped by Ishan Agarwal.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 shared the stage with the Mate 30 series in September and then went on sale in other markets. These are true wireless buds with 14mm dynamic drivers. It is the only open-fir Active Noise Cancelling pair of earbuds available in the market currently, which optimizes the background noise cancellation in real-time as per the environment.

Equipped with the Kirin A1 chip, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 also sports innovative Isochronous dual-channel Bluetooth connection, which implements a combination of BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Bluetooth 5.1 in a dual-mode connection that ensures low latency as well as low power consumption.

Another interesting inclusion is the touch-sensitive controls on the Huawei FreeBuds 3, where the stem can be tapped and swiped to skip tracks, change the volume, and toggle ANC. The buds are supposed to last for 4 hours on a single charge, along with an additional 16 hours in the case. The case can be charged over USB Type-C or wirelessly.

In Europe, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 is priced at around €179, which currently converts to around Rs 15,000. Colour options include White, Black, and Red.