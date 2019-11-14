Kirin A1-powered wireless Huawei products coming soon to India

Huawei has confirmed that its Kirin A1-powered wireless devices will be coming to India soon, with strides in connectivity and efficiency.

Huawei India held a press briefing to showcase its new Kirin A1 chipset and its capabilities. It is the first chipset in the world meant for wearables of all kinds, including earphones, smartwatches, and even smart glasses. It was a product of Huawei’s $13.5 billion investment in R&D last year.

The Kirin A1 chipset implements a dual-chip architecture for efficiency, where one or both the individual chips can perform the task at hand basis how intensive it is. This is one of the prime reasons why these upcoming wearables have better battery lives than the competition.

Built on a 22nm manufacturing process, it implements Cortex-M7 cores, which have been tuned to consume just 10μA/Mhz of power, which is supposedly a third of the industry standard. Along with this, the graphics processing unit is not activated unless necessary, adding to the efficiency.

Another interesting addition is the Innovative Isochronous dual-channel Bluetooth connection, which addresses the perennial dilemma on wireless devices on whether to prioritize connection quality or power consumption. The Kirin A1 uses a combination of BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Bluetooth 5.1 in a dual-mode connection that ensures low latency as well as low power consumption.

Huawei FreeBuds 3 (Image credit: TechRadar)

Bluetooth uses the same 2.4GHz band as most WiFi connections. The Kirin A1 also has a feature where it can stay locked on to the phone even amidst interference, so your wearable won’t drop the connection even in crowded places. These connections are device-agnostic and will work at their full capability on non-Huawei devices as well. The company mentioned that transmission throughput speeds of 2.7Mbps could be achieved for high-quality audio streaming.

While they did not explicitly specify which Kirin A1-powered products will be coming to India, but we expect the Huawei FreeBuds 3 with noise cancellation and the Huawei Watch GT 2, which is said to have a battery life of 2 weeks, a feat unheard of in the smartwatch space. These products have been available in other markets, and are awaiting BIS clearance and other formalities before launching in India.