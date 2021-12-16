Huawei P50 Pocket's official posters and real-life images confirm clamshell design

Audio player loading…

Huawei recently made it official that it has a flagship launch underway dubbed P50 Pocket to be introduced to the world on December 23. Now, the Chinese giant is sharing more bits around this foldable phone.

In a Weibo post, Huawei has shared two posters that show the design of the device, confirming the P50 Pocket indeed features the clamshell design, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Motorola Razr.

(Image credit: Huawei)

At the same time, the real-life images of the P50 Pocket phone have surfaced from a shoot for Harper’s Bazaar in China. These images have been spotted on Weibo by a couple of known Indian tipsters and later shared on Twitter with everyone.

The device can be seen in its all glory, with its blingy gold color. There are two big circular cutouts, just what several leaks had previously suggested. One circular module appears to be carrying three camera sensors alongside an LED flash, whereas the second circular module seems to be a secondary display so that users could take a quick glance and time and notifications. The design is in line with the company's existing P50 lineup.

HUAWEI P50 Pocket (flip-foldable smartphone) has been revealed in a Harper's Bazaar China shoot with Chinese actress Guan Xiao Tong.Wow! Looks blingy. Definitely going a very similar route to the OG Galaxy Z Flip. Launch on December 23. #HUAWEIP50Pocket pic.twitter.com/607V0jcClrDecember 16, 2021 See more

With Huawei’s official posters and this photoshoot, it is clear that the P50 Pocket phone will arrive in two colors – Silver and Gold, and honestly, the latter one looks quite beautiful.

Huawei P50 Pocket is going to be the company’s fourth foldable phone but the first one to feature a clamshell-style design.

No technical details are available now, but we expect to hear more about it soon since we are swiftly approaching the launch date. Among a few things that have leaked so far, the device features a new thermal management system.

Meanwhile, Oppo winded down this year in full swing with the launch of its first-ever foldable phone Find N. Just like Samsung’s first foldable phone, the Find N offers a 7.3-inch tablet-sized flexible display when fully exposed. The first sales of the Oppo’s Find N foldable phone will begin on December 23, the same day Huawei is pegged to bring its first flip-foldable phone.

