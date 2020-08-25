HP refreshes the creator-centric Envy 15 and ZBook lineups in India

HP continues to add new laptops to all categories to its Indian portfolio. After refreshing the gaming-centric and professional laptops recently, HP has now launched new laptops targeted at creators.

Over an online event today, HP unveiled three new laptops for the Indian market — the HP Envy 15, the ZBook Studio and the ZBook Create. Along with them, minor upgrades will also be coming to the HP Envy 13 series.

HP Envy 15

(Image credit: HP)

The new HP Envy 15 is meant for creatives looking for a powerful laptop that can excel at many things at once. It adopts a very minimalistic design with an aluminium chassis and chamfers. It means business once you open it though. There’s an all-in-one keyboard that includes a power button, a fingerprint scanner for authentication, a dedicated shutter cover as well as a mute button for the mic. It weighs about 2.1 kg and is 18.5mm thick.

The display is available in many options, ranging from a basic FHD LED panel to a 4K AMOLED touchscreen with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 400nits of max brightness and DisplayHDR certification. The Delta E<2 makes it ideal for colour accurate work.

As for performance, it can be equipped with up to a 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, up to an Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. To keep the performance in check, there are gaming-class thermals such as fans and a vapour chamber. As for storage, it ships with up to 1TB of PCIe SSD in a RAID 0 configuration.

HP claims a battery life of 16.5 hours on the Envy 15, which can be fast-charged to 50% in 45 minutes. Other features include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, two Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as HP QuickDrop for easy file transfers.

The HP Envy starts at Rs 1,19,999 for the base variant with an i5 10300H chipset, 512GB of storage and an Nvidia GTC 1650 Ti graphics card. For Rs 1,49,999, you get upgraded to an i7 10750H with 1TB of storage and an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU. The top variant at Rs 1,69,999 ships with RTX 2060 graphics and a 4K OLED panel.

HP ZBook

(Image credit: HP)

The new HP ZBook Studio and Crate are the world’s most compact laptop for creators with dedicated graphics. It can be equipped with next-gen Intel Core or Xeon processors, with up to Nvidia Quadro graphics and 32GB of RAM. It starts at Rs 1,77,000 and will be available September onwards.