HP launches Omen 16 (2021) laptop in India - Pricing, specs, and availability

Recently Acer rolled out its new laptop, Acer Predator Helios 500, in India. Now, to take on the competition, HP has also launched the HP Omen 16 2021 edition. Powered by the 11th generation Intel Core chipset, the laptop includes a 165Hz refresh rate.

In addition, it has a modified thermal management system that consists of an upgraded fan design. As claimed by HP, Omen 16 can handle all the recently launched AAA titles.

HP Omen 16 (2021) pricing and availability

HP Omen 16 2021 edition is available in India at a price of Rs 1,39,999. The laptop can be purchased online from HP online store and offline from HP world stores and other authorized retailers. The price of the laptop has been substantially increased in India as it is available at a price of $1049 in the USA that roughly converts to Rs 79,100.

HP Omen (2021) Specifications

HP Omen 2021 edition packs a 16.1-inch IPS display along with QHD resolution. The laptop has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a refresh rate of 165Hz. Other important aspects of the display include 100 percent sRGB color range, eye-safe display certification by TUV Rheinland, and a 3ms response time.

HP Omen 16 houses an Intel Core i7, 11th generation processor, coupled with 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM. The laptop also consists of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with an 8GB dedicated graphics card. The product comprises a 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD storage that is said to offer two times better storage access speed as compared to traditional speed. Omen 16 (2021) is powered by an 83Whr battery that is said to go on for nine hours straight on a single charge.

The laptop also features Omen Gaming Hub Light Studio that allows the users to have a customized gaming setup theme. The Omen Dynamic Power technology monitors the real-time GPU and CPU capacity to dynamically transfer the power between them via an infrared thermopile sensor. HP has also worked on the airflow mechanism with 2.5mm thin blades that deliver over a 200 percent spike in blade count as compared to its predecessor.