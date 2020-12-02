HP launches eSports scholarships worth Rs 12 lakh in India

HP India has announced 'esports Gold Quest’ scholarships as a part of Omen FanFest 2020. This inaugural edition of the esports Gold Quest is being held to support the rise of PC Gaming culture in India.

The HP ‘esports Gold Quest” scholarship program will offer gaming enthusiasts pan India with the necessary financial support, equipment, skills, and exposure to help them in their quest to compete on the global stage and become future esports stars.

(Image credit: HP)

With esports at a rapid pace globally, HP has recognized the need to provide India gamers with the right tools, guidance, and overall support. This approach is aimed to take the Indian gamers to the global stage. The esports Gold Quest scholarships program will select three applicants and will offer them an annual scholarship worth Rs 12 lakhs each, which will include a full esports kit from OMEN, a monthly salary of Rs 50,000 and an international training stint.

To apply for the scholarship, you need to be in the 16 to 20 age group. The selection will roll out in January 2021 and the final three applicants will be selected in June 2021. As a confluence of gaming and pop culture, the Omen FanFest will bring together some of the biggest names in the world of esports and entertainment including Tirth Mehta, India’s first esports medalist; Ulrich Schulze, SVP, Product Management at ESL, Akshat Rathee, MD & Founder, NODWIN gaming, Abish Mathew- Standup Comic and other enthusiast gamers among many more.

Ketan Patel – Managing Director, HP India Market said, “Gaming and esports are among the fastest-growing competitive pursuits in India and globally. It is a stage on which Indian talent has the potential to compete with the best in the globe. As a market leader, we are working towards making the gaming ecosystem more inclusive for everyone, fueling the passion in gaming, and providing a launchpad for budding esports talent in the country. The scholarship program announced today it is in line with our philosophy of ‘Play to Progress’ and we hope to see champions at the world stage from India soon.”

The Omen FanFest will also feature a contest that will offer participants of the fest to become the fifth member of the HP Omen squad . Currently, the squad includes pro gamer Hellranger, professional live streamer Manasvivi, gamer and content creator Ocean Sharma and stand-up comic, Abish Mathew.

HP has also announced Omen Crib which is an entire gaming setup designed for the ultimate gameplay experience. It comprises a dual monitor desk, keyboard, headset, mouse, mousepad, speakers and the Omen gaming chair. These all are up for grabs and you can win one of them. The details and registration details are now available on Flipkart . The HP Omen Fanfest kickstarts at 7 p.m. tonight.

