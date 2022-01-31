HP 11-inch tablet PC with rotating camera hits the market

Audio player loading…

HP had announced the launch of its 11-inch tablet PC back in September 2021. The tablet, which sports an interesting rotating camera, was supposed to hit the market in December 2021. But finally it seems to have made it at a price tag of $499. With an external keyboard it costs $100 more.

According to a report in Gizmochina, the tablet is currently available on Best Buy.

When the tablet was announced, the talking point understandably was the the flip-out camera that can be used both in front and back. HP pegged it as the world’s first tablet with rotatable camera and world’s first tablet with 13 MP front camera, which allows users to go from selfie mode to a world-view mode in an instant, or even to the desktop view for real-time sharing during video calls.

The camera is on the top when the tablet is kept vertical, and its moves to the side when the tablet is placed horizontal, allowing for multiple use-cases. Then again, it suggested that HP had thought this through and was not making it just as a fancy gizmo.

HP 11-inch tablet: Specs and other details

The rotatable camera atop HP 11-inch tab. (Image credit: HP)

The 11 inches for a tablet is also interesting. It is neither too large nor too small, but makes for a comfortable hold. It has 2.1K display with eye comfort technology. HP’s 11-inch tablet PC is very practical for those who want a tablet and do many video calls or content creation.

This is HP's first Windows 11 tablet PC allowing for usage in Windows 11 Snap Layouts in both landscape and portrait mode. The HP 11-inch tablet also has a kickstand, keyboard, and pen companion, which have to be bought separately. The tab comes with a single memory configuration of 4GB RAM together with 128GB of storage. The device comes with a MicroSD slot for storage expansion.

It boasts an 11-inch IPS LCD panel with a 2160 x 1440p resolution. The HP tablet comes with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor.

The tab has a fingerprint reader and for connectivity it has a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth version 5.0. It comes with a 32.2kWhr Li polymer battery with support for a 30W power adapter. The device charges using the USB-C port onboard.

It is expected to be available in the Indian market in a couple of months.

