How to watch George Groves vs Callum Smith: live stream the boxing online from anywhere

Groves vs Smith fight - when and where What date is it? The fight is set for Friday, September 28. What time is it? You can expect the ring walk to begin at around 10pm BST (5pm ET). Where is it? King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It's fight night and it's all to play for as George Groves takes on Callum Smith at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The British duo are competing for the super middleweight title of the inaugural Boxing Super Series, with Groves' WBA world title also on the line.

Groves saw off Chris Eubank Jr with relative ease in the semi-finals back in February and will enter this bout as favourite. Potentially boosting the chances for Smith is the dislocated shoulder Groves suffered in the Eubank victory – which delayed the scheduling of this fight – and it shouldn't be forgotten that Liverpudlian Smith currently holds a perfect 24-0 career record.

The aforementioned Eubank Jr has the chance to restore some pride in Saudi Arabia too, as he features on the undercard against Ireland's JJ McDonagh.

Keen to see who will take the Mohammed Ali trophy home from the Groves vs Smith face-off? You're in the right place, as below we tell you below how you can watch the whole bout, and the undercard, via a live stream.

How to watch the Groves vs Smith fight in the UK

ITV Box Office has the rights to the fight in the UK, with live coverage of Groves vs Smith and the undercard action costing £16.95. The show kicks off at 6pm BST, with the ring walk for the main event expected at 10pm. Another way of live streaming the boxing is by registering with TVPlayer, which enables you to watch the fight live (once you've purchased on the site), or on demand afterwards – via web, iOS and Android mobile apps, Amazon Fire, XBox One, Roku and more. If you're outside the UK and fight that the coverage is geo restricted, you can still tune in by using a VPN. All the info on that just above.

How to watch Groves vs Smith: US stream

There's no easy way to watch the Groves vs Smith fight in the US, sadly. The best bet may be able to find a live stream online and combine it with a VPN, like we've shown you above.

How to watch Groves vs Smith in Australia

Fox Sports 3 Australia will be showing the fight down under. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, but there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy.